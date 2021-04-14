Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.