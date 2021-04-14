F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FMBM stock remained flat at $$28.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. F & M Bank has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.
