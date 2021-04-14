F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMBM stock remained flat at $$28.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. F & M Bank has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

