F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,815 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of F.N.B. worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 50.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 221,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

