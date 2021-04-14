Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $375.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

NASDAQ FB opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock worth $377,025,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

