Faceter Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,972.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $676,124.74 and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

