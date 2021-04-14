FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of FactSet Research Systems worth $79,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.73 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.77 and a 200 day moving average of $323.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

