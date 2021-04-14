Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.31 Per Share

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will earn $9.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

FICO opened at $524.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.05 and a 200 day moving average of $472.18. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $287.15 and a 52-week high of $531.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

