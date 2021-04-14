Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

FICO opened at $524.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.05 and its 200 day moving average is $472.18. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $287.15 and a fifty-two week high of $531.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

