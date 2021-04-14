Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Short Interest Update

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 224.7% from the March 15th total of 492,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

