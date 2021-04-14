Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.