Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 4,265,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

