Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,265,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

