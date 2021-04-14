Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

FAST opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

