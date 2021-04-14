Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $981,773.61 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,937.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,212. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

