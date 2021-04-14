Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the March 15th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,452. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

