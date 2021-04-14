Feellike One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,333.78 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00268653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.09 or 0.00722343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,822.08 or 0.99552346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.05 or 0.00843949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.