Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ferrari by 106.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.30.

RACE stock opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

