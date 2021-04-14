Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.51 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $440.97 million and approximately $38.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00064344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.56 or 0.00682545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

