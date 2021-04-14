Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 1,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,933. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

