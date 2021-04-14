Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

