Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,703 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,151. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16.

