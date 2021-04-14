Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.57 million to $20.57 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $81.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $413.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.