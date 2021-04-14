Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $11.36 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $11.36 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00160155 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 66,710,970 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

