Financial Survey: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) vs. Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.08 $58.73 million $3.56 3.45 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.00 -$39.59 million ($0.58) N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.76%. Sundance Energy has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Sundance Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

