FinNexus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.60 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

