Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.9 days.

FINGF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Finning International has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

