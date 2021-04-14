FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Volume Tops $22.73 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $94.19 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002846 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 752,582,779 coins and its circulating supply is 230,060,154 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.