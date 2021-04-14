Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $144.75 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $12.31 or 0.00019565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $144.75 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,934.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.26 or 0.03856797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00437457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.94 or 0.01283773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.88 or 0.00516221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00510025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00376753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00034394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,238 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

