First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.96

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 2682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

