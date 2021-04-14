First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) PT Raised to $120.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 54,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

