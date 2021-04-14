First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.51

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 27460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,456.67.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

