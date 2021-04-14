First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FHN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

