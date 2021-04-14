First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

