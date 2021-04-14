First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

