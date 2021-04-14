First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.