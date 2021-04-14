First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $230.85

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $230.85 and last traded at $228.97, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.37.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

