First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.