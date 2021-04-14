First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

FRC stock opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

