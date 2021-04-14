First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,056. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

