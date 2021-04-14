First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 31,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

