First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE FFA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,133. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
