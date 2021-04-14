First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE FFA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,133. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

