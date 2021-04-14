First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 252,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

