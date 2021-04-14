First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Raised by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 42,966 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.