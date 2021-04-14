First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

