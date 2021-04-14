First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,254,000.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.