First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Up 209.1% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

