FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCFS opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

