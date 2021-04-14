FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

