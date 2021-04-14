FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

