FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.59

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.59 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 91.10 ($1.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,079,432 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.59.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.